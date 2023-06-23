Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

‘Really dreadful’ - Liverpool reacts to interest rates hike as mortgages and rents rise

“Dreadful, really dreadful. Bills, the cost of living, everything. It’s terrible.”

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:44 BST

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the 13th time in a row as it battles to control rocketing prices. The Bank announced on Thursday it would increase rates from 4.5% to 5% - the highest since 2008 - and it’s bad news for those with mortgages, credit cards and loans.

Homeowners are facing large increases in mortgage repayments, with the average two-year fixed rate deal hitting 6.19%. The 0.5% hike means those on a typical tracker mortgage will pay about £47 more a month while those on standard variable rate mortgages will face a £30 jump.

We've been on the streets of Liverpool to find out how you're coping with the cost of living crisis.

Most Popular
June tells us how the cost of living crisis is affecting herJune tells us how the cost of living crisis is affecting her
June tells us how the cost of living crisis is affecting her
  • June said: "Dreadful, really dreadful. Bills, the cost of living, everything. It's terrible."
  • Mike said: "Poor people always seem to shoulder the burden for all the government's mistakes."
  • Ben said: “Everything going up is making it a little bit harder to get by.”
Ben tells us how the cost of living crisis is affecting himBen tells us how the cost of living crisis is affecting him
Ben tells us how the cost of living crisis is affecting him

The price squeeze on tenants as rental affordability (which compares rents with wages) has reached its worst point in 10 years, according to a new report by Zoopla. In Liverpool, the average rent increase from 12 months to April has risen 8.5%.

  • Watch the video above for more reaction and opinion from the Liverpool public.
Related topics:Interest RatesTaylor SwiftLiverpool