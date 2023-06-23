The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the 13th time in a row as it battles to control rocketing prices. The Bank announced on Thursday it would increase rates from 4.5% to 5% - the highest since 2008 - and it’s bad news for those with mortgages, credit cards and loans.

Homeowners are facing large increases in mortgage repayments, with the average two-year fixed rate deal hitting 6.19%. The 0.5% hike means those on a typical tracker mortgage will pay about £47 more a month while those on standard variable rate mortgages will face a £30 jump.

We've been on the streets of Liverpool to find out how you're coping with the cost of living crisis.

June tells us how the cost of living crisis is affecting her

June said: "Dreadful, really dreadful. Bills, the cost of living, everything. It's terrible."

Mike said: "Poor people always seem to shoulder the burden for all the government's mistakes."

Ben said: “Everything going up is making it a little bit harder to get by.”

Ben tells us how the cost of living crisis is affecting him

The price squeeze on tenants as rental affordability (which compares rents with wages) has reached its worst point in 10 years, according to a new report by Zoopla. In Liverpool, the average rent increase from 12 months to April has risen 8.5%.