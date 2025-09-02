An Everton football legend is set to receive Wirral’s highest honour later this year.

William Ralph ‘Dixie’ Dean was one of the greatest goalscorers in English football history and could soon be honoured by the borough for his contribution to the sport.

Dean holds the record for the most goals scored in a single season in top-flight English football with 60 scored. He is seen as one of the greatest centre-forwards of his time and was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

Everton captain Dixie Dean carry's the FA Cup trophy on a lap of honour around Wembley Stadium after his side's 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final in 1933 | H F Davis/Getty Images

Now the late footballer is set to posthumously receive his birthplace’s highest honour, an award which goes back to early medieval times. The Freedom of the Borough is the highest award Wirral Council can bestow and is given to people from Wirral who have made an exceptional contribution.

Mr Dean was born on January 22, 1907 on Laird Street in Birkenhead and christened at St James’ Church. He went to Laird Street School and later the Portland Primary School.

In 1923, he started playing for Tranmere Rovers before being scouted to play for Everton in 1925. A Wirral Council report said: “As a youngster Dean’s immense promise was evident when on one occasion he played three times in one day – and scored 18 times.

“In the morning, he played a trial for Birkenhead Schools and scored six times, playing at outside right, he then cycled off to represent Laird Street School and scored another six goals, before finally playing for the Moreton Bible Class team where he added a further six more.”

In addition to his 60 goal record, he is also recognised as the first footballer to wear the number nine shirt in a high-profile match during the 1933 FA cup final. He played for England on 16 occasions scoring 18 goals.

The Dixie Dean statue is seen outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Hull City at Goodison Park on March 18, 2017 | Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Despite this success, Mr Dean still remained tied to the Wirral. He married at St James’ Church in 1931 and lived in Park Road North with his new wife, taking up golf at Wirral Ladies Golf Club.

He rented property on the Wirral until he was granted a testimonial match to honour his contribution to the sport by Everton in 1963. He then used this to buy a house on Larkhill Avenue in Upton where he lived until his death in 1980, while watching Everton play Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Every year, an award is presented in his name to football players who show “services to football in the finest tradition.” Recent recipients include Everton captain Seamus Coleman and Everton legend Derek Temple.

Councillors are being asked at a regulatory and general purposes committee later this week on September 4 to request all councillors bestow the award on October 13 this year. Previous recipients of the Freedom of the Borough include the Hillsborough 97, Paul O’Grady, Baron Frank Field of Birkenhead, Glenda Jackson, Patricia Routledge DBE, and YMCA Wirral.