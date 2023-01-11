Strike action will take place this month.

Liverpool Streetscene Services Limited (LSSL) workers who are membes of the Unite union are set to undertake industrial action in a dispute over pay.

More than 80 workers employed in refuse collection, street cleaning and the cleaning of parks and cemeteries will participate in strike action from Monday January 23, until Saturday January 28.

The workers are seeking a pay increase of four per cent and an additional £1,000 to offset the cost of living crisis. According to Unite, many of the roles they undertake are low paid, for example refuse drivers, who must hold a HGV licence, are paid £14.71 an hour.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members play a crucial role in keeping Liverpool clean and they deserve a fair days’ pay. LSSL and Liverpool council can’t sweep this issue under the carpet any longer.

“Our members at LSSL will be receiving Unite’s total support throughout this dispute.”

Liverpool Streetscene Services Limited, which is wholly owned by Liverpool Council, said it was ‘surprised and disappointed’ at the decision to undertake strike action after a national pay award was ‘agreed and awarded’ to members in November last year.

A spokesperson said: “We are surprised and disappointed at the proposed industrial action Unite are intending to take. We have always worked in partnership with them and the majority union for our staff, GMB, so it is sad to hear that Unite have adopted to take this approach when the national pay award, via the NJC, was agreed and awarded to their members back in November 2022.”

They added that staff receive competitive rates of pay and they hope to reach an agreement with Unite.

Unite said the workers’ pay demand is in addition to the pay increase they received as part of the green book settlement for 2022/23.

Unite regional officer Brian Troake said, “Unite’s members are taking industrial action as a last resort, as LSSL have refused to address their concerns about the decade long pay restraint and the cost of living crisis.

