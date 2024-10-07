Liverpool is a city that is constantly changing - from one of the world's leading ports for global trade to the dark days of 'managed decline' in the 1980s and the incredible regeneration that was amplified by European Capital of Culture status in 2008.
The evolution continues apace with grand plans for a £6bn tidal power barrage across the Mersey - which would open up the opportunity to create the first-ever cycling and pedestrian route over the famous river- already under public consultation.
New Merseyrail train stations, huge tower blocks and a wholesale multi-billion regeneration of the city’s northern docks all in the pipeline too, including a New York-style Central Park.
Mutliple parts of the city could look and feel entirely different in the near future. Many ongoing developments are set to be completed in 2025, with a host of other projects due to break ground or make progress in the coming year.
Here we take a look at some of the biggest developments that will be completed, break ground or make progress in the near future.
1. New Mersey Ferry
It was announced last year that a new ship would be commissioned to take the famous journey across the Mersey – the first since the 1960s – and the first images of the new vessel’s design can now be revealed.
Construction of the new Mersey Ferry began in November, with Cammell Laird in Birkenhead working on the exciting vessel to continue historic river crossings for generations to come. It is expected that passenger services will begin in the summer of 2026. | LCRCA
2. 'Green' plans for Royal Albert Dock.
The Royal Albert Dock could undergo a transformation as plans to ‘refresh’ the historic waterfront have been lodged.
Submitted to Liverpool City Council on behalf of Royal Albert Dock Liverpool Ltd, the proposals aim to improve and increase green areas around the docks, with additional planting, new furniture and improved accessibility.
Phase One of the plans - which will former a wider ‘masterplan’ - focuses on Hartley Quay, Mermaid Court and the Northern Gateway, with the works planned to commence in spring 2025 - should planning permission be granted. | Royal Albert Dock Liverpool
3. Hind Street Urban Garden Village Project
The 26-hectare ‘Hind Street Urban Garden Village Project’ aims to bring new life to the Birkenhead area and transform derelict land into a new community of over 1,500 homes, a new park, improved transport links, commercial space and leisure facilities.
It is one of the largest planned projects being carried out by the Wirral Council as part of its major regeneration plans for Birkenhead, which would see the creation of new shops, a primary school and hotels in what is currently dilapidated industrial land. | Ion Developments
4. Chinatown realm improvement
Liverpool's historic Chinatown is set for transformation with a £300,000 investment, enhancing its public realm and boosting the visitor economy.
Hundreds of thousands of pounds are to be pumped around a long-stalled site in Liverpool’s Chinatown area after the city council acquired the land. It was confirmed this month how the city council had completed the purchase of the long abandoned brownfield plot at Great George Street for £10m. | Coward_lion/stock.adobe
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.