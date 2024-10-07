1 . New Mersey Ferry

It was announced last year that a new ship would be commissioned to take the famous journey across the Mersey – the first since the 1960s – and the first images of the new vessel’s design can now be revealed. Construction of the new Mersey Ferry began in November, with Cammell Laird in Birkenhead working on the exciting vessel to continue historic river crossings for generations to come. It is expected that passenger services will begin in the summer of 2026. | LCRCA