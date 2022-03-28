There have been a dozen arrests made during the investigation but nobody has ever been charged with the murder.

Merseyside Police have launched a renewed appeal to find the killer of a man who stabbed to death on a night out with friends in Prescot.

Adam Ellison, 29, was stabbed in the neck following an argument with two men on a Kawasaki motorbike in Market Place in the early hours of November 4, 2017.

Nobody has been charged since the fatal attack despite detectives making 12 arrests and exploring numerous lines of enquiry as part of an ongoing investigation.

Adam’s murder and his family’s fight for justice form part of BBC documentary True Crime: Our Adam which will be screened on BBC 1 at 8.30pm on Monday night.

Adam Ellison. Image: Police and family handout

Adams sister, Nicola Moore, has spoken of the pain caused by those who are still protecting the killers of her brother.

“He was horrendously taken from us,” Ms Moore told the BBC. “You want to shout it from the rooftops ‘how dare you walk around the streets’.

“You’ve murdered somebody. People know you have done it. How can they sleep at night?”

What happened to Adam Ellison

In the early hours of November 4, 2017, Adam became involved in an altercation with two males onboard a green and white scrambler bike.

During the incident the 29-year-old was stabbed in the neck by the pillion passenger with an unknown weapon causing him to fall to the ground.

Trainee supermarket manager Adam, who had been planning to get married, was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after 2:00am.

Adam Ellison. Image: Police and family handout

Merseyside Police murder investigation and appeal

At the end of this year it will be five years since Adam’s death and police are renewing the appeal for information as the BBC documentary goes to air.

Detective chief inspector Cath Cummings, who is the senior investigating officer on the case, said: “I know that it has been five difficult years for his family and friends who have tried to come to terms with the sudden, unexpected and shocking loss of a loved one.

“Their agony has been compounded by the fact that, despite an ongoing investigation and a number of lines of enquiry being explored, his killer is still free to walk the streets.

Adam Ellison. Image: Police and family handout

“We regularly meet with Adam’s family and we are equally frustrated that this person is still at large and I know that the majority of law abiding people will be outraged that they are still free to go about their daily business.

“We know the answer lies in our communities but keeping quiet when you know something is misplaced loyalty that Adam’s killer does not deserve to have. I would appeal to anyone who has got the vital piece of information to search their consciences and come forward.

If they don’t want to speak to the police then please speak anonymously to Crimestoppers and pass on what you know.

“Charging someone with Adam’s murder and seeing them go to prison does not bring Adam back but it will mean that this family, who have fought so hard for answers, will finally get the justice they deserve.

“I am sure anyone who has ever met Adam’s family, or who watches the programme this evening, won’t fail to be moved by what they have been through. Time is never a barrier to justice. Please come forward, tell us what you know and help us to help them.”

When is ‘True Crime: Our Adam’ on TV?

‘True Crime: Our Adam’ will be on BBC One HD and BBC One at 8.30pm on Monday, March 28.

It will also be available straight afterwards on BBC iPlayer.

How to contact police

Information can be supplied directly to the investigating team by going to www.mipp.police.uk and clicking on the Merseyside Police badge.