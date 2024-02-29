Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Curtis fans have the chance to own his original artwork, in a bid to raise money for local charities.

Following the success of his first ever exhibition, 'In One Place', the renowned Liverpool street artist has created two new paintings which will be up for grabs at auction and in a prize draw. The artwork will be a lot in the latest event by Adam Partridge Auctioneers, who have offered their services for free to support the benefitting charities. Paul painted two new canvases during his exhibition, which was held at the historic Royal Liver Building, the very place that inspired Paul’s first public work on Jamaica Street, For all Liverpool’s Liver Birds' affectionately known to many as simply, 'The Wings'.

The two pieces created measure one square metre each and are unframed acrylic paintings, one is a close up of gorilla, the other a roaring tiger. Curtis said the artworks are designed to "remind us of our connection to the natural world." Both canvases are listed in the auction and the successful bidder will be able choose their favourite.

Paul Curtis speaking at his In One Place exhibition at the Royal Liver Building. Image: Emily Bonner

The remaining piece will be first prize in a draw which will take place at the end of March, with tickets priced at £5 and available at Paul’s exhibition at the Liver Building between 10.00am and 5.00pm until March 1, or online until March 31.

The second draw prize will be a signed framed print by Paul, of the winner’s choice, and all proceeds raised in both the auction and draw will be shared equally between Alder Hey Children’s Charity and The Whitechapel Centre,

Members of the public can attend the two day auction at the Adam Partridge sales room on Jordan Street in Liverpool, with Paul’s work (Lot 510) going under the hammer on the morning of Thursday, March 7. Anyone who would like to bid virtually from February 29 via adampartridge.co.uk.

Paul Curtis working on the new canvas paintings.

A spokesperson Liverpool homeless and housing charity, The Whitechapel Centre said: “We’re delighted that Paul is supporting two great local Liverpool charities. Paul’s work brings joy to people as they walk around and it is fitting that he will be helping to end homelessness for people in his home city.”