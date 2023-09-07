Foster-based cat and dog rescue, The People’s Animal Welfare Society, is appealing for carers from Liverpool.

An animal rescue centre is appealing for cat and dog lovers from Liverpool to join its foster team, after being forced to turn away record numbers of animals in need.

The People’s Animal Welfare Society (PAW Society) is a foster-based rescue, which means all animals in its care stay in the comfort of animal lovers’ homes instead of kennels. Originally known as, Paws and Whiskers Sussex, the organisation changed its name due to helping animals across the country find homes.

PAW Society is now hoping to expand its network of foster carers, after receiving a record number of requests to take in pets and abandoned animals in the past year.

The organisation says the issue has worsened following the pandemic and the cost of living crisis. Sadly, these animals often face euthanasia if they can’t find a rescue space, as there is simply nowhere else to turn.

Co-founder and director, Megan Baker, said: “It breaks our hearts to turn animals away, but we can’t rescue any more until we have the foster space.

“This is why we’re urging people to sign up to foster. It’s the perfect role for animal lovers, because they will actually be saving lives.”

You could provide a temporary loving home for animals in need. Photo by PAW Society

PAW Society cover the cost of vet bills and medication, and also offer a fully-funded animal first-aid course, as well as being available for support - foster carers are just asked to cover the cost of food and bedding.