Located in Whiston, the Merseyside rescue centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 60 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a new family and a place to call home.
A large range of dog breeds and ages are up for adoption, ranging from lovely Labradors and friendly Frenchies to adorable German Shepherds.
The charity is seeing more and more people giving up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis. So, if you are hoping for a new furry friend, why not pop into Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch and find a new friend.
Below are 12 of the centre’s newest residents, who would love to find a permanent home in time for Christmas. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Gloria - Bulldog
Gloria is a Bulldog rescue. She can live with other dogs but needs an adult only environment due to her nervous nature. Dogs Trust have no history for her so cannot be sure that she is house trained or used to being left by herself at all. Gloria has some skin issues and is underweight. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Alfie - French Bulldog
Alfie is a French Bulldog. He can live with children aged 10 and over but will need to be the only pet at home. He is house trained and can be left alone for up to four hours. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Maddie - Crossbreed
Maddie is a Crossbreed puppy. She was born in a Romanian shelter and needs a family that will allow her the time she needs to adjust and build a bond with them, and it may not be a quick process. She needs a home where she is the only dog, and where any children are 16 and over. Maddie is not house trained and will require all her foundation training. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Eric - German Shepherd/Akita
Eric is a mix of German Shepherd and Akita. He can live with teenagers but not other pets. Dogs Trust have no history for him so can't guarantee that he is house trained, although he has probably lived inside. He will need someone at home with him initially whilst he settles in. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
