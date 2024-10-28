3 . Maddie - Crossbreed

Maddie is a Crossbreed puppy. She was born in a Romanian shelter and needs a family that will allow her the time she needs to adjust and build a bond with them, and it may not be a quick process. She needs a home where she is the only dog, and where any children are 16 and over. Maddie is not house trained and will require all her foundation training. | Dogs Trust Merseyside