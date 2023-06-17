A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Several people have been taken to hospital and a number of residents evacuated from their homes after multiple fires appear to have been started deliberately in Birkenhead during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Just after 4.50am emergency services were called to a report of a blaze at a terraced house on Claughton Road that had caused damage to other properties and destroyed one house. Nine other fires to skips and vehicles in the nearby area were also reported.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fires and rescued two people. Houses around the properties were evacuated and road closures are in place in the surrounding area.

Early reports and examinations have established that the fires may have been caused deliberately. A 31-year-old man from Egremont has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He has been taken to a police station in Merseyside for further questioning.

Several people have been taken to hospital with injuries caused from smoke inhalation and are in a stable condition. Two police officers were also taken to hospital after suffering dog bites to their arm and hand.

Chief Inspector Colin Dyer said: “We are working closely with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service in establishing the cause of this horrifying incident that has caused severe damage to several people’s homes and left one house destroyed in Birkenhead.

“Although we have made an arrest, I would ask anyone who lives in the area and saw or heard anything from around 4.30am onwards this morning to come forward.

“You may have doorbell footage or have been passing the houses in a vehicle which has dashcam. Please check, as this could be vital to our investigation.”