The five-storey building had been closed for an overhaul and has some exciting new additions.

Liverpool’s city centre Primark reopened on Friday following a £3million revamp that includes the addition of a Tasty by Greggs café and a vintage clothes shop from Wornwell.

The multi-level store on Church Street has also expanded the popular homeware section, which now has its own dedicated area on the ground floor, and increased the size of the women’s and childrens’ departments. An extension has increased the size of the store to over 94,000 sq ft.

Primark has successfully partnered with Greggs and Wornwell in some of its other flagship stores, including Newcastle, Bristol, Birmingham, London and Leeds.

New Greggs: The vibrant cafe is located on the second floor and has been designed for the instagram generation, with bright colours, eye-catching backdrops and a sausage roll swing. The store is also one of the few selected outlets across the country to stock the brand-new selection of over-ice drinks - Cloudy Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Mango Refresher, Iced Chocolate and Iced Mocha- on their menu.

About Wornwell: Located on the lower ground floor, the new in-store concessions offers branded and non-branded vintage clothing. The specially selected pre-loved clothes allow customers to create unique looks. “To have vintage sitting alongside all of the other unique and individual departments Primark already have in-store is amazing,” said WellWorn founder Ricardo Seaton.

Primark, Church Street, Liverpool.

Wornwell at Primark. Image: Primark