Richard Quinn unveils collection inspired by Grand National-winning jockey silks

The couture garments will be sold at auction on Ladies’ Day, with all proceeds going to Alder Hey.

British fashion designer, Richard Quinn has transformed the colours of three of the most iconic Grand National winners into bespoke garments to be auctioned off for charity after this week’s races.

Commissioned by The Jockey Club to celebrate Ladies’ Day, Quinn created three ouftits, paying homage to previous winners, Red Rum, Aldaniti and Minella Times.

Rachael Blackmore, the first woman to win the Grand National, was chosen to model one of the outfits, alongside world boxing champion Natasha Jonas and soprano Laura Wright, who will sing the national anthem on Grand National Day.

The incredible outfits will be auctioned off at The Style Awards during Ladies Day on April 14, and all proceeds will be donated to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

The outfits: Quinn designed each garment to the exat measumerents of his chosen models, who posed for photos at three of Aintree’s most recognisable locations - The Weighing Room, McCoys Museum and the 1750 hospitality suite overlooking the track.

Rachael Blackmore wore the green and gold colours she carried to victory with partner Minella Times, reimagined in a dramatic hooped opera coat, a velour bodysuit and a boned satin bodice.

Rachael Blackmore wears the couture garment, which celebrates her incredible achievement in 2021.

Natasha Jonas models the Aldaniti-inspired cocktail dress, which uses the colours of the 1981 winner to reflect the essence of that era’s glamour, complete with opera gloves.

World champion boxer Natasha Jonas models the Aldaniti-inspired cocktail dress.

Laura Wright wore the colours of Red Rum, who remains the only three-time winner of the race having triumphed in 1973, 1974 and 1977. She will also wear the outfit at Aintree on Saturday April 15, to perform the national anthem at this year’s Randox Grand National.

Laura Wright wears the colours of Red Rum,

What has been said: “It’s been an honour to work on this collection for The Randox Grand National, pairing my love of British heritage with my passion for mastering unique patterns to encapsulate something special,” Richard Quinn said.

He added: “Tying inspiration from the jockey’s silks with ’70s, ’80s, and 2000s haute couture allowed me to be fluid with my designs. Although a capsule collection focused on horseracing’s history, each is timeless in its own right. I’m so pleased the proceeds will go to such a great local cause.”