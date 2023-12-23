Rise in women facing domestic abuse at Christmas - don't suffer in silence
If you’re a victim of domestic abuse - don’t suffer in silence
and live on Freeview channel 276
Christmas is a time for joy but sadly this isn't the case for everyone. Across the UK, police forces often see a spike in domestic abuse cases at Christmas.
During the festive period, an increase in alcohol consumption and financial pressures within families can lead to physical abuse within relationships. It can also be a catalyst for psychological abuse, with coercive or controlling behaviour creating fear in relationships and homes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Detective Chief Inspector Barbara Hebden from the Protecting Vulnerable People Unit said: "This is the most intimate type of offence. It’s within that home environment where you’re supposed to feel safe with the person that should care about you more than anyone."
Merseyside Police don't want anyone to suffer in silence. They want to reassure victims that, together with their partners, they are still here to support them throughout the festive period and beyond.
Specialist domestic abuse investigators will be available during the Christmas and New Year period and can offer advice to patrol officers attending domestic abuse incidents to help people at risk of or experiencing domestic abuse. This will ensure victims receive the best care possible. The additional measures will ensure victims are fully supported if they choose to go ahead and make a formal complaint to the police or access advice from domestic abuse charities.
Domestic abuse affects the lives of many people from all different backgrounds, regardless of gender, age, race, or religion.
Local Support Agencies
- Worst Kept Secret - Merseyside helpline - Freephone 0800 028 3398 - www.localsolutions.org.uk
- Savera UK - Tackling domestic abuse within black and minority ethnic communities. Freephone 0800 107 0726 or 0151 709 6586 - www.saverauk.co.uk
- Safe Place - Sexual assault referral centre for Merseyside. Tel: 0151 295 3550 - 24 hours, 365 days a year. www.safeplacemerseyside.org.uk
- RASA Merseyside - Support for survivors of rape and sexual abuse. Tel 0151 666 1392 - Tuesday 6pm - 8pm, Thursday 6pm - 8pm, Friday 12pm – 2pm. www.rasamerseyside.org
- Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre - Cheshire and Merseyside. Tel 0330 363 0063 - www.rapecentre.org.uk
- Liverpool Domestic Abuse Service - Tel: 0800 084 2744 / 0151 263 7474 - www.liverpooldomesticabuseservice.org.uk
- Centre 56 - Women and children’s aid centre. Tel: 0151 727 1355 - www.centre56.org.uk
- South Liverpool Domestic Abuse Services. Tel: 0800 083 7114 / 0151 494 2222 - www.sl-domesticabuseservices.org.uk
- Amadudu Women’s Refuge - Tel: 0151 734 0083
- Helena Refuge - Support for male or female victims. Tel: 01925 220 541 (24hrs)
- Listening Ear - Support for children and young people. Tel: 0151 488 6648 - www.listening-ear.co.uk
- Wirral Women’s and Children’s Aid - (Wirral Refuge) – 0151 643 9766
- Sefton Women’s and Children’s Aid (SWACA) - 0151 922 8606
- The First Step, Knowsley - 0151 548 3333 - [email protected] - www.thefirststep.org.uk
- St Helens Safe2Speak Support and advice - 01744 743200 - www.safe2speak.co.uk
- Mind - www.mind.org.uk - Why Christmas is hard - Mind
- Samaritans - www.samaritans.org - Call 116 123 for free