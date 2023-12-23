Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christmas is a time for joy but sadly this isn't the case for everyone. Across the UK, police forces often see a spike in domestic abuse cases at Christmas.

During the festive period, an increase in alcohol consumption and financial pressures within families can lead to physical abuse within relationships. It can also be a catalyst for psychological abuse, with coercive or controlling behaviour creating fear in relationships and homes.

Detective Chief Inspector Barbara Hebden from the Protecting Vulnerable People Unit said: "This is the most intimate type of offence. It’s within that home environment where you’re supposed to feel safe with the person that should care about you more than anyone."

Merseyside Police don't want anyone to suffer in silence. They want to reassure victims that, together with their partners, they are still here to support them throughout the festive period and beyond.

Specialist domestic abuse investigators will be available during the Christmas and New Year period and can offer advice to patrol officers attending domestic abuse incidents to help people at risk of or experiencing domestic abuse. This will ensure victims receive the best care possible. The additional measures will ensure victims are fully supported if they choose to go ahead and make a formal complaint to the police or access advice from domestic abuse charities.

Domestic abuse affects the lives of many people from all different backgrounds, regardless of gender, age, race, or religion.