The huge light festival will return for ten nights.

Liverpool’s incredible light spectacle, River of Light, is set to return this autumn, following on from last year’s success.

Running for ten nights from October 27 to November 5, the free event will showcase twelve artworks from a host of local, national and international artists along Liverpool’s waterfront.

Record numbers of people visited the beautiful trail last autumn, with around 250,000 viewing the large-scale illuminated artworks.

This year’s theme, United by Light, takes inspiration from Liverpool’s Eurovision celebrations and will feature Ukrainian artists.