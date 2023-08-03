Register
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilkos on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

River of Light 2023: Beautiful light installation to illuminate Liverpool waterfront this autumn

The huge light festival will return for ten nights.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:00 BST

Liverpool’s incredible light spectacle, River of Light, is set to return this autumn, following on from last year’s success.

Running for ten nights from October 27 to November 5, the free event will showcase twelve artworks from a host of local, national and international artists along Liverpool’s waterfront.

Record numbers of people visited the beautiful trail last autumn, with around 250,000 viewing the large-scale illuminated artworks.

Most Popular

This year’s theme, United by Light, takes inspiration from Liverpool’s Eurovision celebrations and will feature Ukrainian artists.

Details of artists and installations are yet to be announced, but as with previous years, the installations will mainly be located around Pier Head, Liverpool ONE and the Royal Albert Dock.

Related topics:LiverpoolPeopleArtists
Register
Follow us