The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has announced planned strike action for the day of the Eurovision Song Contest’s grand final, after rejecting the latest offer from the Rail Delivery Group.

The group has confirmed workers across 14 train operators are set to strike on May 13, when thousands of people are expected to travel to Liverpool.

The news came just hours after Aslef announced three new days of strike action for rail drivers, including the day before the Eurovision grand final and the day of the FA Cup final. Drivers working for 16 train operators including Avanti West Coast and Northern, will walk out in a dispute over pay, on May 13, May 31 and June 3.

Eurovision fans headed to Liverpool are likely to face major disruption and have expressed their anger on social media.

Reaction: Eurovision fans took to Faceook groups to share their feelings about the train strikes.

One user said: “We knew this would happen - didn’t we!! I’m only surprised they haven’t run more strikes for the entire Eurovision Week.”

Another added: “Wow, well, hope there’s enough taxis for everyone.”

One fan commented: “I was getting trains from the south on 12th to Manchester, and planning to get a train on 13th to Liverpool. I’m f***d.”

A Facebook user said: “They’re a disgrace.”

Another added: “It’s not a great advertisement for our country is it.”

Eurovision in Liverpool: Liverpool is hosting the 67th staging of Eurovision on behalf of last year’s winners, Ukraine. The Grand Final takes places on May 13 in the city, with thousands expected to attend either the live show or events across Liverpool. MerseyRail is not involved in the strike action.

