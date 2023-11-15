The casualties were close to drifting into busy shipping lanes in Liverpool Bay.

The crew of a stricken 25ft angling boat had to be rescued by Hoylake RNLI after they became stranded out in the dark in Liverpool Bay.

The fishing vessel suffered engine failure 11 miles off shore and had to drop anchor to prevent it drifting into the busy shipping lanes of the River Mersey.

The Coastguard contacted the RNLI at around 5pm on Saturday evening and Hoylake’s all-weather Shannon class lifeboat Edmund Hawthorn Micklewood and her volunteer crew were launched to the rescue.

With the tide flooding, it was decided that the safest option was to tow the boat to Liverpool Marina. Hoylake RNLI Coxswain Howie Owen said: “The casualties made the right call by alerting the Coastguard when they found themselves in difficulty near the busy shipping lanes of the River Mersey.

Hoylake RNLI lifeboat Edmund Hawthorn Micklewood and her volunteer crew launch to rescue the stricken boat. Image: Hoylake RNLI