The casualties were left ‘feeling the effects of the cold’ as water swept in.

The RNLI were called out to rescue two people stranded on an island off the coast of West Kirby, Wirral, on Sunday.

The pair were caught by the high-tide while exploring Middle Eye - one of the three Hilbre Islands in the mouth of the River Dee estuary.

The casualties were reported to have been ‘feeling the effects of the cold’ before being rescued and flown to shore by the Hoylake RNLI hovercraft.

They were taken safely to Dee Lane at West Kirby and checked over before the lifeboats were stood down.

Hoylake and West Kirby RNLI launch to assist two people cut off on Middle Eye. Image: West Kirby RNLI

The stranded pair were first been spotted by RNLI Lifeguards Wirral, who had been carrying out routine checks on the islands around the high tide and reported their condition to the Coastguard.

Hoylake RNLI hovercraft Hurley Spirit and her volunteer crew launched and headed to the casualties’ location at the north end of Middle Eye. Given the local terrain, West Kirby RNLI’s Seahorse lifeboat was also tasked to support the hovercraft.

Hoylake RNLI hovercraft Hurley Spirit was launched to rescue two people.

Hoylake RNLI volunteer hovercraft commander Alistair Knowles said: “As we head into autumn and the weather becomes more cold and wet, we advise anyone heading to the coast to always check the weather forecast and dress for the conditions.”

“It can be safe to stay on the Hilbre Islands over the high tide, but always check the tide times and heights, keep away from cliffs and the water’s edge, and know your route safely out and back ashore.