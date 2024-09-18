Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RNLI rescue squads have issued a stark warning to dog walkers after a woman and her pet were cut off by a ‘fast flooding tide’ in the dark.

Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team and the RNLI crews at New Brighton and Hoylake raced out to help the pair at 8.22pm on Monday (September 16). after receiving reports they had got into difficulty in the water near Leasowe Lighthouse.

Coastguard Rescue Officers arrived on scene and directed the woman onto the highest point of the sandbank and guided her to a safer area of the beach by walking towards Meols. The woman and her dog were then assisted on board RNLI Hoylake’s hovercraft Hurley Spirit and flown over the deepening tidal gutter and taken to the awaiting coastguard team.

RNLI Hoylake said another person had already made their way ashore by wading through the tidal gulley but said the tide around the Wirral coast can be ‘especially treacherous in the dark’.

Hoylake RNLI hovercraft commander Matt Pownall-Jones added: “If the alarm hadn’t been raised, the casualty and her dog would have been in greater danger with the beach around them soon covered by the tide.

‘With the nights drawing in and regular RNLI Lifeguard patrols ending at the end of September, we encourage everyone heading to the coast to always check the tidal conditions, weather and local safety signage. Always keep an eye on your surroundings and know your route to safety. Carry a means of calling for help and if you get into difficulty, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.’