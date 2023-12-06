The northern mayors will renew their 'friendly rivalry' at Camp and Furnace.

Liverpool and Manchester mayors Steve Rotherham and Andy Burnham are set to face off in a DJ battle at Camp and Furnace.

The pair will take to the decks on Friday 2 February 2024 as the rival regions go head-to-head in a good-natured music battle, to help raise funds for homeless charties.

The event will be a round three re-match for the pair, with their first clash taking place online during the pandemic and a follow-up in Manchester in December 2022 raising over £25,000.

Rotherham is back on home turf for 2024 and said: “I’ve long said that our region is the undisputed home of British music and I’m looking forward to going head-to-head with Andy to settle this debate once and for all.”

Proceeds from the night will be distributed between the Liverpool City Region and Greater Manchester charities, with all funds supporting initiatives to tackle homelessness and end the need for rough sleeping.

Last year’s celebration at Manchester’s Mayfield Depot saw Rowetta, Nihal Arthanayake, Stanley Chow and Clint Boon show up for Manchester, whilst Team Liverpool boasted Peter Reid, Ian McCulloch, The Farm, and actress Sue Johnston. It famously saw Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner MP swap the despatch box for the decks, with a now viral clip of her spinning N-Trance’s ‘Set You Free’.

