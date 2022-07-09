Liverpool’s famous Royal Albert Dock has been voted as offering the fifth best view in the UK - joining the likes of The London Eye and Edinburgh Castle.

New research using TripAdvisor data has revealed the best viewpoints in the UK and around the world – finding Royal Albert Dock as the fifth best view in the whole of the UK.

The study by Remitly , a digital financial services provider, analysed over 1.4 million TripAdvisor reviews to find which attractions left visitors talking about its view most regularly.

First place went to The London Eye (34,974 mentions), second place to Edinburgh Castle (16,889 mentions), third place to Clifton Suspension Bridge (4,444 mentions) and fourth place went to British Airways i360 (2,628 mentions).

Royal Albert Dock came fifth in the UK with 1,851 mentions of ‘view’. The iconic docks offer views out across the River Mersey, back across the city and the Three Graces and of the stunning docks themselves.

New York City’s Rockefeller Centre came first in the worldwide study, the London Eye came in second place and France’s Eiffel Tower came in third.

Take a look through these brilliant photos from the Royal Albert Dock to see why it was voted the fifth best viewpoint in the UK.

The dock was designed by Jesse Hartley and Phillip Hardwick.