A third possible national strike by Royal Mail workers in 2022 has been announced.

Adding to the wave of national industrial action that is set to cause disruption throughout the UK this summer, Royal Mail workers in Liverpool have announced that they will go on strike next month.

Following other industries such as rail and air travel which have both seen their fair share of strike action so far in 2022, Royal Mail is the latest on what is slowly becoming a long list.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what is set to cause various problematic delays for customers throughout the Liverpool and Merseyside region, here is everything you need to know about the Royal Mail strikes; from when it will take place and which Liverpool City Region post office branches will be affected.

Why are Royal Mail striking?

Workers from around 100 different Royal Mail post office branches throughout the United Kingdom are set to take strike action in July 2022.

Specifically the Crown Post Offices - which are the larger post offices commonly located on city high streets - account for over 1,500 workers and 114 branchest directly managed by Post Office Limited.

Members of the Communications Workers Union (CWU) revealed that the strike action is in dispute over pay rises.

The union has said that its members are said to have rejected a pay rise of 3% from April 2o22, following a pay freeze in April 2021, as well as a £500 lump sum.

The CWU have described this move from Royal Mail as ‘woefully inadequate’ as it is well-below the level of inflation, which currently stands at a 40-year high of 9.1 percent.

It is believed that The Post Office has made around £35 million profit in the 2021-2022 financial year alone, so unions feel like this should also mean a hike in employee wage.

When are the strikes going to take place?

Members for the union across the more than one hundred branches of Crown Post Offices will now vote on whether to go on strike action for one day next month.

It is scheduled to take place on Monday, 11 July.

The walkout of more than 1,500 workers will cause ‘severe disruption’ and various delays for consumers of affected post offices.

Parcel collection is one of a number of services that will be unavailable.

Are there any Royal Mail post offices in Liverpool City Region going on strike?

Out of the various post offices taking part in this national industrial action in July, there are only two that are in and around the Liverpool City Region area. These are as follows:

Breck Road Post Office - The Mall, Breck Road, Liverpool, L5 6SW

- The Mall, Breck Road, Liverpool, L5 6SW Old Swan Post Office - 489 Prescot Road, Old Swan, Liverpool, L13 3BU

What is the full list of Crown Post Office locations going on strike?

The following is the full list of Crown Royal Mail post offices going on strike in 2022:

Antrim

Bangor

Belfast City

Edinburgh City

Glasgow

Haddington

Inverness

Kirkwall

Londonderry

Newtownards

Saltcoats

Springburn Way

Stornoway

Wester Hailes

Barnes Green

Bransholme

Bridlington

Chester Le Street

Crossgates

Eccles

Furness House

Grimsby

Hyde

Kendal

Manchester

Morecambe

Morley

Poulton Le Fylde

Prestwich

Rotherham

Salford City

Sheffield City

South Shields

St Johns

Sunderland City

The Markets

Birmingham

Breck Road

Caernarfon

Didsbury Village

Harlesden

Kettering

Kingsbury

Leigh

Leighton Buzzard

Matlock

Milton Keynes

Northolt

Old Swan

Oswestry

Oxford

Redditch

Southall

St Peters Street

Stamford

Stockport

Wealdstone

Barnet

Cambridge City

Canning Town

Cricklewood

Dereham

Golders Green

Hampstead

Harold Hill

Kilburn

Kingsland High Street

Lower Edmonton

Roman Road

South Ockendon

Stamford Hill

Bideford

Dunraven Place

Gloucester

Liskeard

Merthyr Tydfil

Mutley

Nailsea

Newquay

Paignton

Port Talbot

Stroud

Teignmouth

Yate Sodbury

Baker Street

Bexhill On Sea

Cosham

Great Portland Street

High Street (10)

Kensington

Knightsbridge

Melville Road

Paddington Quay

Portsmouth

Raynes Park

Romsey

Westbourne

Windsor

Worlds End

Aldwych

Brixton

Broadway

City of London

Clapham Common

East Dulwich

Eccleston Street

High Holborn

Houndsditch

Islington

Kennington Park

London Bridge

Lupus Street

Mount Pleasant

Vauxhall Bridge Road

Customers that are affected by the closure of a branch during the day of strike action are advised to find an alternative post office via the Royal Mail finder .

What has the CWU said?

The union’s assistant secretary, Andy Furey, has issued the following statement following the announcement of industrial strike action:

“No worker wants to be in this situation, but Post Office bosses can’t be surprised that callous decisions are challenged by our members,” he said.

He added“This dispute is about dignity and respect for hard-working employees – essential public servants who, as key workers, provided unprecedented customer service during the pandemic.

“Our members feel betrayed and will not tolerate their living standards being smashed by people in charge of a public service that due to our members’ efforts made tens of millions of pounds in annual profits.