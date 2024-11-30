HMS Prince of Wales will become the UK’s new flagship during a visit to Liverpool next week – taking over from her sister HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The Royal Navy has announced that Britain’s two Queen Elizabeth-class carriers will regularly rotate the flagship title between them, with one ready to deploy at short notice for priority tasking and the other in routine maintenance.

HMS Prince of Wales will become the UK's new flagship during a visit to Liverpool next week | POPhot Alex Ceolin/Royal Navy /

They said: "HMS Prince of Wales becomes the flagship for the first time in her five-year Royal Navy career as she limbers up for the upcoming UK Carrier Strike Group 2025 operation, which will take the carrier and her task force east of the Suez Canal on a global mission."

The Navy said there is no formal ceremony to mark the changing of responsibilities, but the two carriers did briefly meet up recently as they sailed in waters close to the UK.

HMS Prince of Wales will officially become flagship in Liverpool at 10am on Monday.

HMS Prince of Wales (front) and HMS Queen Elizabeth at sea | POPhot Alex Ceolin/Royal Navy /

Commanding Officer of HMS Prince of Wales, Captain Will Blackett, said: “This is a proud moment for HMS Prince of Wales.

“We’ve been training hard, ably assisted by our sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth. We’re ready, we’re excited, and look forward to taking the next step in the ship’s life.”

HMS Queen Elizabeth’s Commanding Officer, Captain Will King, added: “Every Sailor in HMS Queen Elizabeth knows the pride that comes from serving in the RN Flagship.

“I wish HMS Prince of Wales every success taking on the title – they will do a fantastic job. As her sister-ship we stand ready to support her in every way.

HMS Prince of Wales (foreground) with F-35B Lightning jets on deck, | POPhot Alex Ceolin/Royal Navy /

The new flagship has just completed preparations for the global mission in 2025, taking part in Exercise Strike Warrior in the North Sea.

The carrier embarked F-35B Lightning jets from 809 Naval Air Squadron for the first time, as the task group worked on a range of operational scenarios ahead of their far-reaching deployment next year.

The ship has been in Glen Mallan in Scotland this week to take on more ammunition and is now heading to affiliated city Liverpool for a seven-day visit, allowing her 800 crew to engage with local schools, community projects and civic leaders – and give the public an insight into life aboard the Portsmouth-based warship.

It’s the first time since March 2020 – just before the country went into lockdown at the beginning of the Covid pandemic – that the ship’s schedule has allowed her to visit Merseyside.

The Royal Navy add that the HMS Prince of Wales remains ready throughout this phase for operational tasking if required, while HMS Queen Elizabeth will spend the majority of November at sea conducting essential training before a port stop in Hamburg – which follows the recent Trinity House Defence agreement between the UK and Germany.