15 delightful dogs and cats at Merseyside RSPCA centres searching for loving homes in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Sep 2025, 14:58 BST

Discover 15 amazing animals looking for their forever homes in Liverpool.

These 15 charming cats, kittens, puppies and dogs, who are desperately hoping to find a permanent home and new best friends this autumn.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch no longer operates but many lovely animals are available to foster or adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A whole host of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 15 delightful cats and dogs up for adoption in and around Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a loving home. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

1. Sophie

Sophie would benefit from a calm and understanding home where she can settle at her own pace and begin to build trust. She may not have had the easiest start, but with the right people by her side, Sophie has every chance to thrive. | RSPCA

2. Snoopy - Springer Spaniel

Snoopy is a wonderful Springer Spaniel - friendly and sweet with everyone she meets. She recently spent the night at a staff member’s house where they described her as ‘lovely in the home’. She is currently on a special urinary diet, which we recommend she continues. She is also undergoing veterinary monitoring for a skin condition. | RSPCA

3. Nibblet

Nibblet is a kitten who would love a home where he can continue to grow, play, and learn with plenty of enrichment and, ideally, people who enjoy his cheeky antics. He's a confident, fun-loving kitten who’s sure to keep you entertained and bring lots of laughter into your life. | RSPCA

4. Scooby - Lurcher

Scooby is a Lurcher cross. He is very friendly but also very bouncy, energetic and strong, so he will need a home to reflect his needs. He will be suitable for an experienced home with owners who have an active lifestyle. He can be rehomed with older teenagers who are used to dogs. | RSPCA

