These are the eight buildings in Merseyside that we think should be given a new lease of life.

Sadly, there are a number of prominent run down buildings in Liverpool, many of which we pass on our daily commutes and wonder: ‘are they ever going to do anything with that’.

Some are landmarks that should be given a new lease of life.

Posting on Twitter, PaddyHoey said this about The Wellington Rooms on Mount Pleasant: “It really is a tragedy they have been left to rack and ruin.”

The Victorian Society complained about the state of Everton Library, saying: “This decaying and severely vandalised building was one of the earliest public libraries in Liverpool. We hope that new life can be given to this unique building.”

Stephen Walmsley shared his thoughts on the old ABC Theatre on Twitter, he said: “Always makes me melancholy. Derelict (for over a decade!)”

The council have been contacted byLiverpoolWorld to see if any of the below buildings may be renovated in the coming years.

1. Old Yates' Wine Lodge This abandoned building has a rich history in Liverpool - it opened in May 2007 and was created by artist Richard Wilson. Its most prominent feature was the huge rotator which created a window effect allowing passers by to see into the building. But it has fallen into disrepair in modern times. Address :Old Yates' Wine Lodge, Liverpool L2 2BL

2. The Wellington Rooms This building has been empty for more than 20 years much to the annoyance of local residents. It is also known as The Liverpool Irish Centre but has not been as such since 1997. Address: The Wellington Rooms, Mount Pleasant, Liverpool, L3 5TF

3. Everton Library Despite being placed on the Victorian Society’s list of most endangered buildings in Britain this once loved library is still empty. It remained a library until 1999 but now the building is in a state of disrepair. The Library could potentially cost five million to restore to its former glory. Address: 25 Beacon Lane, Liverpool, L5 0PJ

4. ABC Cinema This building may not look like much now but in the 90s it was a thriving theatre on Liverpool’s busiest street. The abandoned building now sits empty on Lime Street with the front facing wall often used for large advertisements. Address: ABC Cinema, Lime Street, Liverpool, L1 1JD.