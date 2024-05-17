Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Special guests on the day will include a number of former Liverpool Football Club players.

The Run for The 97 returns to Liverpool this weekend, honouring those who tragically died in the Hillsborough disaster.

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died as a result of a fatal crush during an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium on April 15, 1989. Police, the government and parts of the media blamed Liverpool fans for the deaths, however, after a 27-year fight for justice, jurors at an inquest in 2016 ruled that Liverpool fans did not contribute to the disaster and they had been unlawfully killed.

The original idea for Run For The 97 came from Liverpool FC fan Dom Williams, who had organised a number of team charity walks between Liverpool and Sheffield. For three years, the annual challenge saw a small team of runners from across the country come together for a 96-mile three-day run between Sheffield and Liverpool. During this time, the team raised funds for the Hillsborough Family Support Group; Hillsborough Justice Campaign; Alder Hey Children’s Hospital; and The Children’s Hospital Sheffield.

Run For The 97 will return to Liverpool in May. Image: BTR/Erica Dillon

The group later reduced the distance to 75 miles between Hillsborough and Anfield which they completed for three years, before joining with BTR to create a short run that the public could take part in. When the event was first staged in 2015, it was called Run For The 96, but was renamed Run For The 97 to now include and honour LFC fan Andrew Devine, who sadly passed away in July 2021, 32 years after receiving life-changing injuries at Hillsborough.

Now in its tenth year, the Run For The 97 will take place in Stanley Park - located between Anfield Stadium and Goodison Park - on Saturday, May 18. As well as honouring the lives lost at Hillsborough, the event also remembers the families of The 97 and the survivors, who have since tirelessly fought for justice for 35 years. The 5K run will start at 9.30am, followed by a one-mile fun run from 10.30am - once all of the 5K participants have cleared the course.

Special guests on the day will include a number of former Liverpool Football Club players – Jamie Carragher, LFC Foundation Ambassador Chris Kirkland, and legends Alan Kennedy and Sammy Lee - as well as Hillsborough family members and justice campaigners Margaret Aspinall, Steve Kelly, and Sue Roberts.

Run For The 97 2024 route

Starting at 9.30am, the main route will take runners through Stanley Park, along Walton Lane, Priory Road, Arkles Lane, back into the park before passing the Eternal Flame on 97 Avenue at Anfield Stadium, where many runners pause to take a moment to pay their respects at the Hillsborough Memorial. The route continues back into Stanley Park through to the finish line.

Superkloppbanana

Created by Anita Harwood, a special ‘Superkloppbanana’ will make its first appearance at Stanley Park during the event, before touring the city to mark Klopp’s final weekend in charge. The sculpture stands at two metres tall, and is one of the original Superlambananas created for a city-wide trail as part of Liverpool’s European Capital Of Culture celebrations in 2008.

The Superkloppbanana was created by Anita Harwood. Image: Anita Harwood

Anita’s partner bought it in a charity auction – and now it’s had a make-over complete with Jurgen’s trademark baseball cap, glasses, beard, and beaming smile to say thank you to Klopp for his time at Liverpool Football Club. Visitors will be able to have their photograph taken with the unique monument, in return for a cash charity donation.

How to donate

Funds raised through the Run For The 97’s official Just Giving page will be split equally between the 23 Foundation, LFC Foundation, and Stanley Park junior parkrun to support vital outreach programmes in the local community.

