Runcorn brewery bags award for best beer in the UK

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has named a Runcorn brewery's beer as one of the best in the UK.

Chapter Brewing’s 'Dead Man’s Fist' was crowned the best in its category in the Champion Winter Beer of Britain (CWBOB) 2024 competition. The beer, created by the brewery in Sutton Weaver, was awarded Gold in the Speciality, Differently Produced category, after over a year of local blind-tasting panels and vigorous regional heats.

The Champion Winter Beer of Britain competition marks the first day of CAMRA’s Great British Beer Festival Winter 2024, which ran from February 15-17 at Burton Town Hall, Burton-upon-Trent. The annual beer festival aims to 'showcase the best traditional winter brews in the country', with categories such as barley wines, strong old ales and stouts.

CAMRA’s Awards Director Laura Emson said: “Congratulations to Chapter Brewing on their well-deserved win. Each year, judging this competition gets harder and harder as the quality beer produced by UK brewers continues to astound us.

“The pub, brewing and cider making industries are facing huge hardship and unless government offers meaningful support to the sector in the upcoming Spring Budget, the UK risks losing many more of its talented brewers. Competitions like the Champion Winter Beer of Britain offer recognition and exposure to brilliant producers across the UK.

“I want to thank the hardworking volunteers and judges who have made the festival and the Champion Winter Beer of Britain possible. Congratulations once again to Chapter Brewing and all our fantastic category winners. I wish them all the best of luck in the overall Champion Beer of Britain 2024 competition.”