'We all slept soundly on the cold floors of the airport'

A Ryanair flight was forced to divert to Liverpool Airport as Storm Isha battered the UK on Sunday.

Flight RYR633 set off from Copenhagen to Dublin at 10.30am on Sunday (January 21) but was forced to divert on two separate occasions.

Originally scheduled to be two hours long, the flight initially diverted to Manchester due to troublesome conditions after attempting to land in Belfast.

After the four-hour stopover, the plane took off to attempt to land in Dublin, but circled for three hours, before being diverted to Liverpool. It was still grounded on Monday morning.

Annoyed passengers took to social media to discuss the flight.

At 8.20am on Monday (January 22), one X (formerly Twitter) user said: "YOU WONT BELIEVE THIS… I’ve been on this flight since 10.30am yesterday. We have just re-boarded in Liverpool to be told… there is no pilot on the plane!!!"

Another said: "Waiting for a flight out of Liverpool this morning. We all slept soundly on the cold floors of the airport after being promised accommodation for the night by Ryan Air."