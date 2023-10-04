Watch: Ryanair passengers cheer as ‘disruptive’ man removed from Liverpool to Ibiza flight
Passengers cheered as French police removed a man from the diverted plane.
A Ryanair flight from Liverpool to Ibiza was forced to land in Bordeaux due to a “disruptive” passenger.
The Boeing 737 took off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport at 12.40pm on Tuesday (October 3) with passengers ready to begin their holidays in Ibiza. However, around an hour into the journey, the flight was forced to divert, landing at Bordeaux-Mérignac Airport in France at around 3.30pm local time.
On arrival, the plane was met by police, with footage shared on social media showing a man being escorted off the plane by officers as passengers clap and cheer.
The man struggles to stand up and appears very unsteady on his feet, as a passenger is heard shouting ‘get him out’. At least three officers are present in the video, and are seen marching the man off the tarmac.
A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “This flight from Liverpool to Ibiza (3 October) diverted to Bordeaux after a passenger became disruptive inflight.
“Crew called ahead for police assistance and the aircraft was met by local police upon arrival who removed the passenger. The flight continued to Ibiza following a short delay. This is now a matter for local police.”