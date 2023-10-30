Ryanair flight to Liverpool Airport forced to divert to Portugal
A ‘disruptive passenger’ was removed by authorities in Faro.
A Ryanair plane headed from Tenerife to Liverpool was forced to land in Portugal after a passenger became disruptive and had to be removed.
Flight FR4345 departed the Canary Islands at 8.55pm local time and was due to arrive at Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport at 12.35am. However, shortly after 10.45pm, the plane landed at Faro Airport, Portugal, instead.
A spokesperson for Ryanair told LiverpoolWorld the diversion was “due to a passenger becoming disruptive inflight.”
“The aircraft landed normally at Faro Airport and the passenger was removed from the aircraft by local authorities before the aircraft continued to Liverpool,” they added.
The plane eventually arrived in Liverpool at around 1.40am.