A full emergency was declared at Dublin Airport as the nose gear collapsed.

A Ryanair flight that took off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Sunday afternoon suffered a dramatic nose gear collapse when it landed at Dublin Airport a short time later.

A full emergency was declared at the airport and fire crews were dispatched to the Boeing 737 aircraft, which came to a stop on one of the runways.

The passengers on flight FR5542 disembarked normally and there are no reports of any injuries being treated by the National Ambulance Service, although local media report one person was treated for shock.

The incident was captured by Airports Live TV during a live YouTube broadcast from Dublin Airport.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said the aircraft had experienced “a minor technical issue with its nose landing gear upon landing”. Adding: “Passengers and crew disembarked normally and the aircraft will shortly be towed back to the hangar for further inspection by Ryanair engineers.”

