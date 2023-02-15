There ain’t no party like an S Club party!

Marking their 25th anniversary, S Club 7 have announced a reunion tour, across the UK and Ireland.

The 11-date tour will kick off at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on October 13 2023, and is the only date released for Merseyside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Google searches for the gig in Liverpool have sky rocketed, and it looks like it may be tricky to snag tickets. With this in mind, Lisa Braithwaite, music expert at online ticketing platform Skiddle, has shared her top tips for purchasing in-demand tickets.

1. Early bird gets the worm

Look out for any pre-sale or early bird access opportunities for the show you’re interested in getting tickets for. Signing up for notifications ensures you don’t miss any sale opportunities. Skiddle’s ‘Remind Me’ feature allows you to sign up for notifications on events you are interested in before tickets have gone on general sale.

2. Be prepared

Advertisement

Advertisement

Set alarms or reminders up to 30 mins before the tickets are due to go on sale to allow time to join the virtual queue. Get your laptop, phone or whatever device you want to purchase the tickets on loaded up and ready to go. Ensure your device is connected to wifi to minimise the chances of anything going wrong.

3. Maximise your chances

Load up a second device you could use to try and purchase the tickets on. If you have a friend that’s available, see if they can also log on to try and bag the tickets on your behalf.

4. Smooth sailing

Advertisement

Advertisement

You may find that you have a time limit to complete the purchase once you have selected your tickets. Make sure that you are logged into a pre-created account, with your card details saved so that you can checkout quickly without having to search for your wallet and input card details.

5. Don’t lose faith

If you don’t manage to secure tickets in the first release don’t be disheartened. Many artists will have multiple ticket sale releases and will often announce additional show dates due to the large demand. Pro tip: sign up for the show waiting list if there is one to be notified of any additional ticket sale dates.