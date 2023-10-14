S Club apologise to fans after cancelling reunion concert in Liverpool at last minute
The disappointing news came just hours before the band were due on stage at the M&S Bank Arena.
S Club have apologised to fans following the last-minute cancellation of their comeback show in Liverpool on Friday night. The band kicked off their 25th anniversary reunion tour with a performance in Manchester on Thursday and were then due to play the M&S Bank Arena last night.
However, in an Instagram post, S Club revealed they had to postpone the show just hours before going on stage in Liverpool due to ‘an unforeseen technical issue impacting the power supply’ at the venue.
"We can’t begin to express how sorry we are,” said the band, which originally formed as S Club 7 in the 1990s. "Especially as we know so many of you have travelled great distances to join us tonight.”
The Liverpool gig will now take place on October 30 and all tickets remain valid. Refunds are available for fans who can’t make the new date.
Playing at the AO Arena on Thursday, they appeared without band members Paul Cattermole, who died in April, and Hannah Spearritt. The group - formerly known as S Club 7 - now comprises Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh.