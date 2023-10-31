M&S Bank Arena say ‘the minor incident’ was ‘resolved quickly’. However, a number of attendees have slammed the handling of the situation.

S Club fans were left disappointed last night (October 30) after the rescheduled Liverpool gig was evacuated.

People attending the highly anticipated concert at the M&S Bank Arena were evacuated just before 9.00pm after a fire alarm was triggered.

M&S Bank Arena say ‘the minor incident’ was ‘resolved quickly’ and the show was restarted. However, a number of attendees have slammed the handling of the situation, claiming they were told to ‘go home’ by security staff and that the arena was pitch black.

Sharing an update on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night, a spokesperson for M&S Bank Arena Liverpool said: “Tonight, as S Club were close to finishing their set at the arena, there was a minor incident which triggered a partial evacuation. The issue was resolved quickly and we were able to restart the show.

“We will be launching a full investigation. The safety of the audience, staff and performers is always our primary concern.”

However, S Club fans say the incident was ‘scary’ and an ‘absolute shambles’.