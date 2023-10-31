S Club fans told to ‘go home’ as concert at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena evacuated
M&S Bank Arena say ‘the minor incident’ was ‘resolved quickly’. However, a number of attendees have slammed the handling of the situation.
and live on Freeview channel 276
S Club fans were left disappointed last night (October 30) after the rescheduled Liverpool gig was evacuated.
People attending the highly anticipated concert at the M&S Bank Arena were evacuated just before 9.00pm after a fire alarm was triggered.
Advertisement
Advertisement
M&S Bank Arena say ‘the minor incident’ was ‘resolved quickly’ and the show was restarted. However, a number of attendees have slammed the handling of the situation, claiming they were told to ‘go home’ by security staff and that the arena was pitch black.
Sharing an update on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night, a spokesperson for M&S Bank Arena Liverpool said: “Tonight, as S Club were close to finishing their set at the arena, there was a minor incident which triggered a partial evacuation. The issue was resolved quickly and we were able to restart the show.
“We will be launching a full investigation. The safety of the audience, staff and performers is always our primary concern.”
However, S Club fans say the incident was ‘scary’ and an ‘absolute shambles’.
- Emma Smalley said: “Really poor tonight. Anyone could have gotten back in, quite scary really when you think of what happened at the arena in Manchester. Stewards blocking fire exits and no lighting sparking confusion, upset and panic. Just utterly shocking.”
- Alex Hunter said: “Doesn’t help those of us who were told by security to go home because the band definitely weren’t coming back on.”
- James Meek said: “Don’t lie and say it was minor! It was a full evacuation in darkness and YOUR staff refused to open some fire doors. Your staff didn’t recheck security either when they allowed some concert goers back in after telling other to go home. Safety wasn’t your top priority!”
- Amy J added: “Well what about your security staff telling us to go home as they DEFINITELY won’t be letting people back in to then start driving home to only find out use have let people back in!!! Should be ashamed of yourselves.”
- Antony Lewis added: “It was an absolute joke! Security guards stopped us leaving through our nearest fire exit then you let thousands back in without checks. Absolute shambles.”