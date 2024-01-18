Sadness as 'grand old lady of Chester Zoo' dies

'It feels incredibly strange to have to say goodbye.'

Chester Zoo has announced 'with a heavy heart' the death of an almost 60 year old orangutan.

Martha arrived at Chester Zoo in 1966, having been orphaned as a baby in her native Borneo. She was raised in care by Barbara Harrison, a pioneering orangutan conservationist who set up the first rehabilitation centre for the species in Borneo.

This week, aged an estimate 59 years old, Martha was put to sleep after her condition deteriorated following age-related complications she developed in the last few months.

Martha as a young orantugan, from the Chester Zoo website.

She lived well beyond the usual life expectancy for an orangutan, which is around 40 years.

Chester Zoo's Chris Yarwood, who cared for Martha for more than 26 years, said: "There really aren’t enough words to convey the awe and respect that I have for Martha, the grand old lady of Chester Zoo, and it feels incredibly strange to have to say goodbye.

"A wonderful mother and role model to her daughters Sarikei and Leia, Martha was a true ambassador for her species and fundamental to the establishment of the global conservation breeding programme, working to protect these charismatic, but sadly highly threatened animals.