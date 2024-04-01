Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actor Sam Claflin looked fully absorbed in his titular role for new Amazon Prime crime investigation series Lazarus as he was spotted filming around Liverpool over the Easter weekend.

The 37-year-old Me Before You star was snapped shooting a car scene amid the Georgian houses of Falkner Square. Wearing a heavy brown coat, green shirt and dark trousers - reminiscent of Idris Elba’s police detective Luther - his character ‘Laz’ is a forensic pathologist who investigates cold case murders.

The Lazarus crew were also spotted filming late at night in Sefton Park. The scenes involved the discovery of a dead body, which was placed on a trolley and transported to an ambulance.

Legendary actor Bill Nighy plays Dr Lazarus (the father of Claflin’s character) and Welsh actress Alexandra Roach, who is best known for her role as Becky in Utopia, plays Jenna Lazarus. The plot involves Laz returning to his family home following his father's suicide and a the series of disturbing experiences that ensue.

Actor Sam Claflin filming crime drama Lazarus for Amazon Prime in Falkner Square, Liverpool. Image: Ian Fairbrother

Scenes for new Amazon prime drama Lazarus being filmed in Sefton Park. Image: Ian Fairbrother

Lazarus is written by Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst, who were also behind the huge Netflix hit Fool Me Once. Coben said: “Lazarus is a story of loss, redemption - and the eternal bond between a parent and a child, even after death.”