The 22-year-old was killed last August and their have been eight arrests to date.

Detectives investigating the murder of 22-year-old Sam Rimmer in Dingle arrested four people on Thursday as the case into the fatal street shooting continues.

Sam was killed when men on two electric bikes drove into Lavrock Bank, Dingle, and opened fire at his group of friends on August 16 last year. He would have turned 23 in January.

Merseyside Police excecuted five warrants in South Liverpool and Huyton on Thursday morning, resulting in two arrests. Two more men were arrested later that night.

A 22-year-old man from Dingle and a 21-year-old man from Netherley were both arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 23 year-old man from Woolton and a 20 year-old man from Huyton were both arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

All four men were questioned by detectives and have now been released on bail. It brings the total number of arrests in connection with the murder of Mr Rimmer to eight.

Detective Inspector John Holden said: “I’d urge anyone who holds information and has yet to come forward to please do so. Please don’t assume with the passage of time that we already have this information or make a guess as to how significant it might be. Our detectives will assess this and take the appropriate action.”

Reporting information to the police: Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000603397.