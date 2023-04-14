Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
4 minutes ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
1 hour ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
1 hour ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
2 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
2 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

19 year old from Liverpool arrested on suspicion of Sam Rimmer murder

This brings the total of arrests in connection with the murder of Sam to ten.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:03 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 09:07 BST

Detectives investigating the murder of 22-year-old Sam Rimmer in Dingle arrested two more people as the case into the fatal street shooting continues.

Sam was killed when men on two electric bikes drove into Lavrock Bank, Dingle, and opened fire at his group of friends on August 16 last year. He would have turned 23 in January.

On April 14, Merseyside Police confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with his murder:

Most Popular
  • A 19 -year-old man from Toxteth was arrested on suspicion of murder.
  • A 42-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder.

Both men were interviewed and released on conditional bail as enquiries continue. This brings the total of arrests in connection with the murder of Sam to ten.

Detective Inspector John Holden said: “I’d urge anyone who holds information and has yet to come forward to please do so. Please don’t assume with the passage of time that we already have this information or make a guess as to how significant it might be. Our detectives will assess this and take the appropriate action.”

Reporting information to the police: Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000603397.

Sam Rimmer was shot in Dingle. Image: Family HandoutSam Rimmer was shot in Dingle. Image: Family Handout
Sam Rimmer was shot in Dingle. Image: Family Handout
Related topics:People