Detectives investigating the murder of 22-year-old Sam Rimmer in Dingle arrested two more people as the case into the fatal street shooting continues.

Sam was killed when men on two electric bikes drove into Lavrock Bank, Dingle, and opened fire at his group of friends on August 16 last year. He would have turned 23 in January.

On April 14, Merseyside Police confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with his murder:

A 19 -year-old man from Toxteth was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 42-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder.

Both men were interviewed and released on conditional bail as enquiries continue. This brings the total of arrests in connection with the murder of Sam to ten.

Detective Inspector John Holden said: “I’d urge anyone who holds information and has yet to come forward to please do so. Please don’t assume with the passage of time that we already have this information or make a guess as to how significant it might be. Our detectives will assess this and take the appropriate action.”

Reporting information to the police: Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000603397.