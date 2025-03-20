Santander to close banks in Merseyside as full list of 95 axed branches confirmed
More than a third of Santander’s 444 branches will be affected by the nationwide closures, including one in Sefton and one in Knowsley.
Following the overhaul, the bank will continue to operate 349 branches, including 290 full-service locations and five so-called work cafés.
The changes come as more customers shift to online banking; Santander says digital transactions have surged by 63% since 2019, while in-branch transactions have dropped by 61%.
On Merseyside, Formby will lose its last remaining bank as Santander plans to close its branch on August 11. Kirkby’s Santander bank will close on July 22. No Liverpool branches are currently earmarked for closure, however the Liverpool Allerton Road location is set to go “counter-free”.
Full list of 95 Santander branches to close and when they will shut
- Aberdare, Glamorgan, Wales, June 24
- Arbroath, Angus, Scotland, June 17
- Armagh, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, July 1
- Blackwood, Gwent, Wales, June 23
- Blyth, Northumberland August 5
- Bognor Regis, West Sussex, July 14
- Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, July 1
- Brecon, Powys, Wales, June 25
- Brixton, London, August 11
- Caernarfon, Gwynedd, Wales, July 07
- Camborne, Cornwall, July 7
- Canvey Island, Essex, August 5
- Clacton, Essex, June 16
- Cleveleys, Lancashire, June 23
- Colne, Lancashire, July 14
- Colwyn Bay, Clwyd, Wales, July 2
- Crowborough, East Sussex, July 23
- Croydon, Surrey, June 16
- Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire, Scotland, July
- Didsbury, Greater Manchester, July 8
- Downpatrick, County Down, Northern Ireland, August 6
- Dungannon, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, June 23
- Edgware Road, London, August 12
- Eltham, London, June 23
- Exmouth, Devon, July 15
- Falmouth, Cornwall, July 21
- Farnham, Surrey, July 29
- Felixstowe, Suffolk, July 16
- Finchley, London, August 6
- Fleet, Hampshire, June 30
- Formby, Merseyside, August 11
- Gateshead Metro, Tyne & Wear, June 16
- Glasgow LDHQ, Lanarkshire, Scotland, June 24
- Glasgow MX, Lanarkshire, June 23
- Greenford, Greater London, June 24
- Hackney, London, July 15
- Hawick, Roxburghshire, Scotland, July 24
- Herne Bay, Kent, July 8
- Hertford, Hertfordshire, July 29
- Holloway, London, July 14
- Holywell, Clwyd, Wales, Aug 13
- Honiton, Devon, July 14
- Kidderminster, Worcestershire, June 18
- Kilburn, London, June 17
- Kirkby, Merseyside, July 22
- Launceston, Cornwall, June 16
- Louth, Lincolnshire, June 17
- Magherafelt, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, June 24
- Malvern, Worcestershire, July 2
- Market Harborough, Leicestershire, July 01
- Musselburgh, Midlothian, Scotland, June 30
- New Milton, Hampshire, July 28
- Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, June 26
- Plympton, Devon, August 14
- Portadown, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, June 30
- Pudsey, West Yorkshire, July 28
- Rawtenstall, Lancashire, July 15
- Ross-On-Wye, Herefordshire, July 30
- Ruislip, Greater London, July 7
- Rustington, West Sussex, August 5
- Saltcoats, Ayrshire, Scotland July 21
- Seaford, East Sussex, July 15
- Shaftesbury, Dorset, July 23
- Sidcup, Kent, August 11
- St Austell, Cornwall, July 8
- St Neots, Cambridgeshire, July 30
- Stokesley, Cleveland, July 31
- Strabane, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, July 23
- Surrey Quays, London, November 10
- Swadlincote, Derbyshire, June 30
- Tenterden, Kent, July 7
- Torquay, Devon, June 17
- Tottenham, London, July 8
- Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear, August 6
- Willerby, East Yorkshire, August 13
- Wimborne, Dorset, August 4
- Wishaw, Lanarkshire, Scotland July 22
Branches awaiting confirmed closure date:
- Bexhill, East Sussex
- Billericay, Essex
- Dover, Kent
- Droitwich, Worcestershire
- Dunstable, Bedfordshire
- East Grinstead, West Sussex
- Holyhead, Gwynedd, Wales
- Ilkley, West Yorkshire
- Larne, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
- St Annes, Lancashire
- Maldon, Essex
- Morley, West Yorkshire
- North Walsham, Norfolk
- Redcar, Cleveland
- Saffron Walden, Essex
- Turriff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
- Uckfield, East Sussex
- Urmston, Greater Manchester
