Santander will shut two Merseyside banks as it axes 95 branches across the UK.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than a third of Santander’s 444 branches will be affected by the nationwide closures, including one in Sefton and one in Knowsley.

Following the overhaul, the bank will continue to operate 349 branches, including 290 full-service locations and five so-called work cafés.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The changes come as more customers shift to online banking; Santander says digital transactions have surged by 63% since 2019, while in-branch transactions have dropped by 61%.

On Merseyside, Formby will lose its last remaining bank as Santander plans to close its branch on August 11. Kirkby’s Santander bank will close on July 22. No Liverpool branches are currently earmarked for closure, however the Liverpool Allerton Road location is set to go “counter-free”.

Santander will shut two Merseyside banks as it axes 95 branches across the UK.

Full list of 95 Santander branches to close and when they will shut

Aberdare, Glamorgan, Wales, June 24

Arbroath, Angus, Scotland, June 17

Armagh, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, July 1

Blackwood, Gwent, Wales, June 23

Blyth, Northumberland August 5

Bognor Regis, West Sussex, July 14

Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, July 1

Brecon, Powys, Wales, June 25

Brixton, London, August 11

Caernarfon, Gwynedd, Wales, July 07

Camborne, Cornwall, July 7

Canvey Island, Essex, August 5

Clacton, Essex, June 16

Cleveleys, Lancashire, June 23

Colne, Lancashire, July 14

Colwyn Bay, Clwyd, Wales, July 2

Crowborough, East Sussex, July 23

Croydon, Surrey, June 16

Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire, Scotland, July

Didsbury, Greater Manchester, July 8

Downpatrick, County Down, Northern Ireland, August 6

Dungannon, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, June 23

Edgware Road, London, August 12

Eltham, London, June 23

Exmouth, Devon, July 15

Falmouth, Cornwall, July 21

Farnham, Surrey, July 29

Felixstowe, Suffolk, July 16

Finchley, London, August 6

Fleet, Hampshire, June 30

Formby, Merseyside, August 11

Gateshead Metro, Tyne & Wear, June 16

Glasgow LDHQ, Lanarkshire, Scotland, June 24

Glasgow MX, Lanarkshire, June 23

Greenford, Greater London, June 24

Hackney, London, July 15

Hawick, Roxburghshire, Scotland, July 24

Herne Bay, Kent, July 8

Hertford, Hertfordshire, July 29

Holloway, London, July 14

Holywell, Clwyd, Wales, Aug 13

Honiton, Devon, July 14

Kidderminster, Worcestershire, June 18

Kilburn, London, June 17

Kirkby, Merseyside, July 22

Launceston, Cornwall, June 16

Louth, Lincolnshire, June 17

Magherafelt, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, June 24

Malvern, Worcestershire, July 2

Market Harborough, Leicestershire, July 01

Musselburgh, Midlothian, Scotland, June 30

New Milton, Hampshire, July 28

Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, June 26

Plympton, Devon, August 14

Portadown, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, June 30

Pudsey, West Yorkshire, July 28

Rawtenstall, Lancashire, July 15

Ross-On-Wye, Herefordshire, July 30

Ruislip, Greater London, July 7

Rustington, West Sussex, August 5

Saltcoats, Ayrshire, Scotland July 21

Seaford, East Sussex, July 15

Shaftesbury, Dorset, July 23

Sidcup, Kent, August 11

St Austell, Cornwall, July 8

St Neots, Cambridgeshire, July 30

Stokesley, Cleveland, July 31

Strabane, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, July 23

Surrey Quays, London, November 10

Swadlincote, Derbyshire, June 30

Tenterden, Kent, July 7

Torquay, Devon, June 17

Tottenham, London, July 8

Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear, August 6

Willerby, East Yorkshire, August 13

Wimborne, Dorset, August 4

Wishaw, Lanarkshire, Scotland July 22

Branches awaiting confirmed closure date:

Bexhill, East Sussex

Billericay, Essex

Dover, Kent

Droitwich, Worcestershire

Dunstable, Bedfordshire

East Grinstead, West Sussex

Holyhead, Gwynedd, Wales

Ilkley, West Yorkshire

Larne, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

St Annes, Lancashire

Maldon, Essex

Morley, West Yorkshire

North Walsham, Norfolk

Redcar, Cleveland

Saffron Walden, Essex

Turriff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Uckfield, East Sussex

Urmston, Greater Manchester