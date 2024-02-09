Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a teenager who died in a crash in Birkenhead last weekend have issued a tribute to the "sassy girl", as police continue to appeal for information on the incident.

Just before 7pm on Sunday, February 4, the emergency services were called to a report of a crash involving a Ford Mondeo and a quad bike at the junction of Wallasey Bridge Road and Gautby Road, near the Birkenhead North train station. The two riders of the quad bike, a man, 24, and a woman, 19, who has now been identified as Courtney Sampson, were both taken to hospital with multiple injuries.

Courtney died in hospital, and the 24-year-old man has now been released to recover at home. The driver of the Ford Mondeo was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and also whilst under the influence of drugs. He has now been released under investigation.

Courtney's mum gave a touching tribute to their "baby girl". It read: “The 04/02/2024 would be her last moments on this earth and none of us would ever be prepared for that. My morning text read ‘Morning Queen. Hope you have a lovely Sunday, love you all, will FaceTime later. But I never got that FaceTime.

“At 19.20 I had a call from her partner. I went cold and wanted to keep him as calm as possible. I am thankful to all the doctors, the people who were around. My baby girl’s heart was trying to fight but the injury she sustained was too much for her.

“My baby girl struggled with many challenges in her life; things she endured that no mother wishes for her babies but all that and our battle we had as mother and daughter we always got through them.

“I could say so much more but trust me those that truly knew my girl, knew her love, her heart, her sassy ways and those will never be forgotten ever.

“She loved family, friends and loved to be loved as she lived for love and happiness. That I will carry on with many loved ones who miss my girl.”

Merseyside Police's detective sergeant Andy Roper, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a complex investigation as we seek to establish what happened in the lead up to the collision and the movements of both vehicles. “We are currently searching for any witnesses or any CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the incident or either vehicle in the time immediately before the collision. I would ask anyone who was driving in the general area of Hoylake Road, Stanley Road, Wallasey Bridge Road or who lives in the area please check your CCTV systems or contact our team and we will review any footage or information you may have.”