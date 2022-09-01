Children in Liverpool were permanently excluded or suspended from school thousands of times last year, Government figures reveal.

Primary and secondary schools in Liverpool permanently excluded 41 children and suspended pupils 2,405 times.

Across England, 3,928 children were permanently excluded from school in the 2020/21 academic year - around five in every 10,000.

The most common reason for permanent exclusions was persistent disruptive behaviour, and the second most common was physically assaulting another pupil.

The number of expelled pupils fell by 22% from the year before, when there were 5,057 permanent exclusions.

However, suspensions increased by 13% across England. In total 352,454 children were suspended from school in 2020/21, up from 310,733 the year before. This is the equivalent of 425 pupils per 10,000.

The analysis, which includes special, primary and secondary schools, was released by the Department for Education this summer.

Here we reveal ten secondary schools which had the highest exclusion rate in Liverpool – does your child’s school feature?

1. Alsop High School At Alsop High School, there were a total of 256 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were 0 permanent exclusions and 256 suspensions. These are rates of 0 exclusions and 17.1 suspensions per 100 children.

2. The De La Salle Academy At The De La Salle Academy there were a total of 156 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were 6 permanent exclusions and 150 suspensions. These are rates of 1.6 exclusions and 39.4 suspensions per 100 children.

3. Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School At Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School there were a total of 153 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were 0 permanent exclusions and 153 suspensions. These are rates of 0 exclusions and 11.2 suspensions per 100 children.

4. North Liverpool Academy At North Liverpool Academy there were a total of 115 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were 8 permanent exclusions and 107 suspensions. These are rates of 0.6 exclusions and 8.0 suspensions per 100 children.