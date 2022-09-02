School exclusions: The secondary schools in Wirral suspending and expelling the most pupils
Children in Wirral were permanently excluded or suspended from school thousands of times last year, Government figures reveal.
Primary and secondary schools in Wirral permanently excluded 20 children and suspended pupils 2,077 times.
Across England, 3,928 children were permanently excluded from school in the 2020/21 academic year - around five in every 10,000.
The most common reason for permanent exclusions was persistent disruptive behaviour, and the second most common was physically assaulting another pupil.
The number of expelled pupils fell by 22% from the year before, when there were 5,057 permanent exclusions.
However, suspensions increased by 13% across England. In total 352,454 children were suspended from school in 2020/21, up from 310,733 the year before. This is the equivalent of 425 pupils per 10,000.
The analysis, which includes special, primary and secondary schools, was released by the Department for Education this summer.
Here we reveal ten secondary schools which had the highest exclusion rate in Wirral – does your child’s school feature?