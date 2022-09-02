Children in Wirral were permanently excluded or suspended from school thousands of times last year, Government figures reveal.

Primary and secondary schools in Wirral permanently excluded 20 children and suspended pupils 2,077 times.

Across England, 3,928 children were permanently excluded from school in the 2020/21 academic year - around five in every 10,000.

The most common reason for permanent exclusions was persistent disruptive behaviour, and the second most common was physically assaulting another pupil.

The number of expelled pupils fell by 22% from the year before, when there were 5,057 permanent exclusions.

However, suspensions increased by 13% across England. In total 352,454 children were suspended from school in 2020/21, up from 310,733 the year before. This is the equivalent of 425 pupils per 10,000.

The analysis, which includes special, primary and secondary schools, was released by the Department for Education this summer.

Here we reveal ten secondary schools which had the highest exclusion rate in Wirral – does your child’s school feature?

1. The Mosslands School At The Mosslands School there were a total of 257 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were 0 permanent exclusions and 257 suspensions. These are rates of 0 exclusions and 22.8 suspensions per 100 children.

2. St John Plessington Catholic Secondary School At St John Plessington Catholic Secondary School there were a total of 157 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were 0 permanent exclusions and 157 suspensions. These are rates of 0 exclusions and 9.8 suspensions per 100 children.

3. St Mary's Catholic College - A Voluntary Aided Academy At St Mary’s Catholic College there were a total of 154 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There was 1 permanent exclusion and 153 suspensions. These are rates of 0.1 exclusions and 14.1 suspensions per 100 children.

4. Co-op Academy Bebington At Co-op Academy Bebington there were a total of 122 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were 7 permanent exclusions and 115 suspensions. These are rates of 0.6 exclusions and 10.3 suspensions per 100 children.