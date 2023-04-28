A 12-year-old girl has been arrested following a report of an assault in Kirkby on Saturday (April 22).

At around 4pm, Merseyside Police received reports that another girl, 12, was in Old Rough Park when a large group of youths approached her and assaulted her.

According to the force, the victim suffered bruising and swelling to her face and was left very shocked and distressed by the incident.

The police have confirmed that on Thursday (April 27), a schoolgirl was arrested on suspicion of Section 47 assault causing actually bodily harm. She has been released, while they investigate the full circumstances and identify all of those involved.

What the police have said: “This is a despicable and cowardly attack by a group of children against another child, which left the victim with bruising and minor cuts to her face. The attack was particularly cruel because it was recorded and shared,” said Superintendent for Knowsley Karl Baldwin.

He added, “I urge the parents of those involved to do the right thing. If your child was present, come forward. This behaviour cannot be tolerated, and we continue our work to identify those involved. If you have any information that can assist with our enquires then please contact us.”

Contacting the police: If you have any information about this incident, contact Merseyside Police’s social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with any information with reference 23000347940. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.