The film and TV actor dedicated the honour to his mum and kids told to ’get a proper job’.

Kirkby-born actor Stephen Graham received an OBE at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. The Peaky Blinders and This is England star, who recently had a lead role in award-winning television film Help, received the honour for his services to drama.

The 49-year-old Scouse father of two dedicated his OBE, which was first announced in the New Year’s Honours list in December, to his late mother.

Sharing images of her on Twitter, Graham said: “This incredible, inspirational, woman and the purest heart my mum passed away. Her words as a child, ‘no one is above you and no one is below you all are equal’, have remained with me throughout my life. I feel so honoured and proud to share this with her. An OBE for both of us, Mum.”

In an update on Friday morning, Graham shared a photo with his award and said: “For you mum…. And to all those kids that are told to “get a proper job” this is for you too.”

Steven Graham dedicated his OBE to his mum. Image: @StephenGraham73/twitter

