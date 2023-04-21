Register
Scouse actor Stephen Graham gets OBE at Buckingham Palace and makes moving dedication

The film and TV actor dedicated the honour to his mum and kids told to ’get a proper job’.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 09:56 BST

Kirkby-born actor Stephen Graham received an OBE at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. The Peaky Blinders and This is England star, who recently had a lead role in award-winning television film Help, received the honour for his services to drama.

The 49-year-old Scouse father of two dedicated his OBE, which was first announced in the New Year’s Honours list in December, to his late mother.

Sharing images of her on Twitter, Graham said: “This incredible, inspirational, woman and the purest heart my mum passed away. Her words as a child, ‘no one is above you and no one is below you all are equal’, have remained with me throughout my life. I feel so honoured and proud to share this with her. An OBE for both of us, Mum.”

In an update on Friday morning, Graham shared a photo with his award and said: “For you mum…. And to all those kids that are told to “get a proper job” this is for you too.”

Steven Graham dedicated his OBE to his mum. Image: @StephenGraham73/twitterSteven Graham dedicated his OBE to his mum. Image: @StephenGraham73/twitter
What’s next: The 49-year-old is set to star in new Disney+ series, A Thousand Blows, created by the man behind Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight. The series will follow two best friends from Jamaica who find themselves enthralled in London’s illegal boxing scene.

