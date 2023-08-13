Scousers named the funniest people in Britain

Brits have crowned Liverpool as home to the funniest people.

According to new reseach, 25% of people surveyed said Liverpool had the funniest people in the UK, followed by London with 24% and Manchester, Newcastle and Glasgow – all at 9%.

The research comes as YO! Edinburgh launches a first-of-its-kind tech and comedy experience for Edinburgh Fringe to get Brits laughing, with 49% of Brits saying they’ve laughed less in 2023 than any other year.

The Princes Street restaurant features microphones that are able respond to laughter, and subsequently alter the speed of the 87-metre-long belt – the second longest of YO!’s belts in the UK. The louder the laughter that is detected, the faster the belt moves for diners.

The research also reveals that 38% of Brits laugh just a couple of times a week and around one in ten (9%) only laugh a couple of times a month. Almost a third (30%) of Brits can’t remember the last time they laughed out loud.

The poll of 1,000 UK adults was conducted on July 31 to August 1, 2023 by Fly Research.

Below are the UK cities home to the funniest people – as voted for by the public: