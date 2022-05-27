Will you be turning out to cheer Jurgen Klopp’s men when they return from Paris and do you have a message for the players ahead of the final?

With the Champions League final taking place on Saturday, Liverpool fans are eagerly awaiting a heavyweight European clash with Real Madrid.

But no matter if the team win or lose, the Reds will still be taking part in a victory parade through Liverpool on Sunday - having already won the League Cup and FA Cup this season.

So, we're asking if you'll be turning out to cheer Jurgen Klopp’s men when they return from Paris and if you have a message for the players ahead of the final.

‘The crowd is behind you’

Frank sends his message of support to LFC

Frank says: "Good luck for Saturday, lads. The crowd is behind you, and you're going to have a fantastic welcome home even if you don't win the cup."

‘Let's win this one!’

Sarah sends her message of support to LFC

Sarah says: "I just want to wish you all the best for the Champions League final. Let's win this one!"

‘Just carry on doing a cracking job’

John sends his message of support to LFC