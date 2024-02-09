Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The organisers of the Liverpool Plinth are now searching for the next person to create a stunning piece of art to adorn the space.

The annual Liverpool Sculpture Prize has now reopened for entries ahead of the unveiling of this year's winning piece of art in June. The current winner is a sculpture about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, created by Brigitte Jurack, a contemporary artist based in Liverpool. It is the sixth sculpture to adorn the plinth.

Previously, the plinth was the site of the 'Hippy Christ' by Brian Burgess. The prize, created by the Liverpool BID Company and the Liverpool Parish Church, is open to any sculptor based in the UK and comes with £2,500 in prize money for the winner.

CEO of Liverpool BID Company, Bill Addy, said: "We have a long running commitment to public art and it is a vital ingredient in everyday life in Liverpool. We wanted to develop a sustainable prize that would be open to artists across the country and we are excited to see the submissions we receive.

"We are looking for artwork that is thought provoking, animating and that will catch the eye of those who walk past. This is a high profile location with tourists, office workers, residents and visitors on its doorstep".

Revd Canon Dr Crispin Pailing, rector of Liverpool, said: "Our ambition with the Liverpool Sculpture Prize is that it attracts artists both young and old to submit their work. We know that the opportunities for exhibition for artists, particularly sculptors, are increasingly few and far between, especially in the public realm. This prize is designed to provide real support and ambition to promote artists who need it."

The call for entries has now opened and will continue until April 8. The winner will be selected by a judging panel featuring people from within the arts, business and creative communities before it is unveiled in June.