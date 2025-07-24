A venue named in honour of Everton’s greatest ever manager is the second venture to face a Liverpool Council investigation over non-permitted building work.

Plans have been lodged by hospitality firm Intersky to open a new bar made from shipping containers at Collingwood Dock known as the Howard Kendall Suite.

The business is seeking to open up its purpose built venue in the shadow of the 52,769-seater ground. According to its website, the business is aiming to provide a “unique and VIP hospitality pre and post-match.”

Hospitality firm Intersky to open a new bar made from shipping containers at Collingwood Dock known as the Howard Kendall Suite. | NL CAD Drawing Services/LDRS

However, ahead of a city council licensing and gambling sub-committee next month, new documents have revealed it is under investigation for beginning construction work without the required planning permission. Earlier this week, it was confirmed another business – The Holy Trinity – is also being looked into by the authority’s building control for a similar breach.

Operators of the venue said they weren’t looking to “jump on the back” of Everton moving into the area and said planning matters were being worked through with Liverpool Council. Intersky is seeking the council’s sign off to operate from the uniquely formed site from 9am to midnight each day, serving alcohol on and off the premises with the performance of live and recorded music throughout.

Concerns have been raised by the council’s planning department for the custom-made 170-capacity venue. In a submission to the authority, officials wrote how they did not consider it to be appropriate to grant a licence until a planning application received last month had been resolved.

The documents added: “Despite not having planning permission, the applicant has irresponsibly gone ahead and commenced unauthorised works which has necessitated a Planning Enforcement investigation. This disregard for the planning regulatory process suggests that if the applicant company is granted a premises licence it will be spurred on to proceed further with its unauthorised development in time for the start of the new football season.”

Further issues have been raised by ward councillor Dave Hanratty, who said he was concerned the proposed late night hours – which were reduced to midnight from 1am – could have a “negative impact” on residents at the nearby Tobacco Warehouse. Neville Reid, Intersky director, said the company had worked with residents to listen to their concerns.

He said: “We are fully aware of the objections and we have a professional agent working on our behalf. Our agent is engaging with the residents to take on board their concerns and reach a common ground.

“We’re trying to do hospitality on matchdays which will alleviate around 120 to 140 people off a busy road. We’re not in just to jump on the back of Everton moving into the area.

“We’re working with everyone as we best we can.” Mr Reid added how planning matters were also being resolved with the city council.

The company behind The Holy Trinity site also faces a licensing hearing for a former warehouse on Fulton Street it hopes to convert into a new venue. Mersey View Ltd has applied to operate the site up until midnight daily. However, building control officials from the Cunard have raised concerns about the proposals.

In a written submission, officials said: “The proposed granting of a licence for this building plus the potential use of the associated open land known as 35 Regent Road to be used/occupied by unknown numbers of people. Such an unknown could have serious implications on the safe egress on the people using the Hill Dickinson Stadium under the General Safety Certificate under The Sports Ground Safety Act 1975.

“As there is no formal Building Regulation application submitted, and no known numbers identified, the building and the associated site at 35 Regent Road could potentially hold up to 1,000 to 1,500 people on the site without any understanding/knowledge that they will be moving onto/into the stadium or staying put. These people could have an impact on the crowd flow modelling that has been done especially on egress out of the stadium with the potential to cause serious congestion/crushing/harm to all people.”

The LDRS approached a representative for Mersey View Ltd for comment.