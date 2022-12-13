With a range of freshwater bodies across the Borough, including lakes, ponds, rivers and stretches of canal, Sefton Council is reminding people about the dangers of going onto ice.
The warning comes after three boys were confirmed dead after falling into a frozen lake near Solihull. The boys aged eight, 10 and 11 were three of the four children rescued from Babbs Hill lake, on Sunday December 11.
The fourth boy, aged six, is fighting for his life in hospital.
What has the council said?
On Monday December 12, Cllr Ian Moncur, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing said: “Today’s tragic news from Solihull is a sad reminder of the dangers of going onto ice on lakes, ponds, rivers and canals and our thoughts are with the individuals and families involved in yesterday’s incident.
“I want to remind people that no matter how firmly frozen surfaces appear to be, the ice can, in reality, be uneven and very thin in places.
“With water temperatures so low, cold water shock can set in immediately. Very quickly this leads to rapid breathing, your blood pressure shooting up and a loss of muscle control and strength, leaving you unable to swim or rescue yourself.”
Cllr Moncur said that the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) advises that people should never go onto the ice to rescue somebody and that they should call 999 and ask for the Fire and Rescue Service.
He also said people should keep dogs on leads close to frozen water bodies to ensure they stay safe and to prevent the temptation to rescue them should they fall through.
Cheshire Police are also urging parents to speak to their children about the dangers of ice after officers were sent to Victoria Park over reports that children were playing on the lake.
RLSS advice
If you do fall through ice, you should:
- Keep calm and shout for ‘help’.
- Spread your arms across the surface of the ice in front of you.
- If the ice is strong enough, kick your legs to slide onto the ice.
- Lie flat and pull yourself towards the bank.
- If the ice breaks, work your way to the bank-breaking the ice in front of you anyway
- If you cannot climb out, wait for help and keep as still as possible. Press your arms by your side and keep your legs together. Keep your head clear of the water.
- Once you are safe, go to hospital immediately for a check-up.
If you see someone fall through the ice, you should:
- Shout for assistance and phone the emergency services – call 999 or 112.
- Do not walk or climb onto the ice to attempt a rescue.
- Shout to the casualty to ‘keep still’ and offer reassurance to keep them calm.
- Try and reach them from the bank using a rope, pole, tree branch, clothing tied together or anything else which can extend your reach.
- When reaching from the bank, lie down to avoid being pulled onto the ice.
- If you cannot reach them, slide something which floats, such as a plastic bottle or football, across the ice for them to hold onto to stay afloat whilst help is on the way.
- If the casualty is too far away, do not attempt to rescue them. Wait for the emergency services while calming and reassuring the casualty