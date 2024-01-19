Selfless dad would 'light up a room' before crash killed him

'Jason was generous to a fault and helped so many who were stuck, a lot of the time just as a favour'

The family of a man who would 'light up a room" have paid an emotional tribute after his death in a road crash.

Dad Jason Threlfall, 36, was killed in a collision involving his motorbike and a Kia Sportage car on the junction of Stadium Road and Commercial Road in Bromborough On Wednesday last week (January 10).

A 52 year old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but has since been released under investigation.

Jason's family have paid tribute to the "beautiful soul" who had an "infectious laugh." They said: "A son, a brother, a father, a partner, an uncle, a godfather, and a friend to so many. A beautiful soul who kept himself to himself yet was loved by all who knew him.

He would light up a room with his stunning smile and infectious laugh, always the joker. Jason was generous to a fault and helped so many who were stuck, a lot of the time just as a favour. "His passing will definitely leave a huge void in so many lives, but at some point during our day we always remember his quips when we see or hear something which will bring a smile to our faces, and a giggle to our hearts. "The family have been overwhelmed by the generosity, support, donations and out pouring of love. Jason will be sadly missed, but forever in our hearts until we meet him again."

Jason Threlfall, who died after an incident in Bromborough last week

Detective Sergeant Simon Duffy from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "Our thoughts remain very much with Jason’s family, and they are being supported by a specially trained Family Liaison Officer. Our investigation continues and I would like to thank those who stopped to help Jason after the collision.

