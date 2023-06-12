New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

New hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Liverpool’s cafes and takeaways by the Food Standards Agency and it’s good news for seven of them, which have all been handed five-out-of-five stars.

However, Golden House takeaway on Breckfield Road North has been hit with a one-star rating and told ‘major improvement’ is necessary with regards to food safety following an inspection on May 12.

The Chinese takeaway has 4.3 out of 5 stars on Google, however, the latest food hygiene report suggests it is not operating as well as it should be.

Hygienic food handling: including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘ improvement necessary’.

including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘ improvement necessary’. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘generally satisfactory.’

including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘generally satisfactory.’ Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - rated as ‘major improvement necessary.’

However, the other seven eateries visited by food inspectors at the beginning of May all received top marks, as can be seen below.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Rated 5: AY COFFEE at L5 2; rated on June 6

Rated 5: H21 Brookside at Cafe 21 Brookside House 46 Brookside Avenue, Liverpool; rated on May 30

Takeaways