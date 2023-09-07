Schools across the country have been forced to close due to the potentially dangerous concrete, which can suddenly collapse.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seventeen Liverpool schools were identified as being constructed with potentially dangerous concrete, more than a year ago.

Earlier this week, the Department for Education (DfE) published a list of 147 schools in England known to contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), which can crumble and erode over time and is liable to sudden collapse. As a result, a large number of schools across the country have been forced to close or delay the start of the new school term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DfE said their published list does not include schools that have done their own surveys or those that confirmed they had the potentially dangerous concrete after August 30.

Potential RAAC in Liverpool

After it was confirmed earlier this week that four schools across Liverpool were being looked at by the Department for Education regarding the possible presence of RAAC, a written question submitted to Liverpool Council in 2022 revealed 17 schools were assessed for the presence of the concrete.

The city’s education director, Jonathan Jones, told a committee on Tuesday (September 5) how government officials were planning to look again at Liverpool sites.

A question was submitted by former councillor Alan Tormey last year, asking the then cabinet member for strategic development and housing – Cllr Sarah Doyle – if the local authority had sent back a government issued survey on RAAC in school roofs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a written response, Cllr Doyle, who now holds the housing brief in cabinet – said 17 schools which the council had responsibility for were identified as being built between 1950 and 1980 “that have the potential to have RAAC in their construction.”

It was confirmed no positive identifications were made, but two schools required “further intrusive investigation” over potential aerated concrete in the construction. The structural surveys were carried out by Kier Workplace Services in April 2022.

Earlier this week, director of education Mr Jones confirmed the four unnamed schools in the city were being investigated for the presence of RAAC but said this did not guarantee any would be found. A site run by a multi-academy trust (MAT) operating in Liverpool had also had to close off an area to the public owing to concerns over its building work.

Liverpool Council is responsible for 61 of the city’s 172 educational settings, with archdioceses and MATs in charge of faith and independent schools. It is expected assessments will be undertaken in the next two weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Jones said should any remedial works be required at the sites in Liverpool, costs would be covered by the government. Any contingencies would then fall under the city council’s jurisdiction.

About RAAC

RAAC was used in schools, colleges and other building construction from the 1950s until the mid-1990s. However, it was later realised that the material is less durable than a conventional reinforced concrete, with a lifespan of about 30 years.

According to the government website , safety concerns over RAAC were first identified in 1994 and the situation has been monitored since 2018.

In 2022, the Department for Education sent a questionnaire to all relevant bodies asking for information on the use of RAAC across local schools. A series of recent cases mean the department has now changed its assessment of the risk posed by RAAC, which is why it has now requested some schools close buildings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Department for Education data indicated 52 locations across the UK currently have mitigations in place following the identification of RAAC, with 104 requiring urgent works. The information did not include academies or private nurseries and out of school settings.